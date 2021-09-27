Letter: Re: Bush: 'The same foul spirit' now in domestic extremists

We have become a country that values style over substance. We elect our presidents and congressional candidates based on professionally written speeches, rather than holding them accountable for their actions. Their appointed U.S. officials receive little or no accountability. Please consider the statistics and consequences of our most recent major wars.
In Iraq, the casualties of American soldiers totaled 4,431, while 31,994 were injured. The Iraq war cost U.S. taxpayers $2 trillion, and helped lead to the rise of ISIS. In Afghanistan, American deaths totaled 4,096 and cost U.S. taxpayers about $2.3 trillion. Afghanistan is now ruled by the Taliban, which could provide safe haven for terrorists in the future. This does not take in account the deaths of our allies, enemy soldiers and their civilians. Both wars were started on the basis of questionable U.S. intelligence.
We must hold all our elected officials and U.S. bureaucrats accountable for their actions.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
