Granted, presentation of diverse perspectives is necessary to achieve editorial balance. As a liberal I appreciate columns by Jonah Goldberg and George Will among others. But Cal Thomas? Since when does conspiracy theory masquerading as analysis merit an airing?

In “Motives Behind Illegal Immigration” Thomas, a wall supporter, quotes the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) to criticize Biden’s policies on immigration. This is akin to quoting statistics on black crime compiled by the Ku Klux Klan.

FAIR was founded in 1979 by the white nationalist John Tanton. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies FAIR as a hate group with ties to white supremacists. Tanton doesn’t want any off-white immigration, legal or illegal.

Thomas’ concludes that the Biden’s supposedly lax attitude toward border security is just a conspiracy to insure a democratic victory in 2024 by racially diluting the white electorate. What’s next, the writings of Lyndon LaRouche?

John Higgins

Northeast side