Letter: re: Call off the election; Trump is a lock

Mr. Johnson's letter was a real eye opener. I always figured that 3ed world democracies fell by force. Military takeovers armed coups and the like. I never thought democracy here could die by people handing it to a dictator who names himself president for life. How do you so easily hand over the rights fought and died for over 240 years? It reminds me of middle eastern theocracies where you have one man, one vote, one time. The time of "It can't happen here" is past when I read letters like this.
Guy Rovella
Midtown
