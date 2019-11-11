On Nov 4 the Star reported President Trump is withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accords. Yet an IPSOS poll last May showed that a solid majority of Democrats along with 77 percent of younger Republicans between ages 18-33 and 51 percent of Republicans over age 39 agree that climate change is a serious threat.
Individual action, though helpful, is inadequate. Bipartisan governmental strategies are necessary to preserve our country's (and the world's) magnificent natural treasures and quality of life for our children and grandchildren and their descendants.
I call on Republicans and Democrats to urge their U.S. representative and Senators Martha McSally and Kirsten Sinema to reach across the aisle and join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucuses in the House and Senate, and to support carbon pricing legislation to reduce our carbon footprint, the most effective first step to halting and then reversing the effects of climate change.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
