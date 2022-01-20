Letter: RE: Climate change splits states on nuclear energy

This AP report says “many” are now concluding that solar, wind and other renewable power sources "might" not be enough to keep the lights on and only now realize that nuclear power is "emerging" as an answer to fill the gap. The quotes are mine.
The TVA President, a government-owned power provider says that you can't significantly reduce carbon emissions without nuclear power. Seven decades after the USS Nautilus nuclear submarine put to sea Microsoft’s Bill Gates has now embraced small nuclear powers plants.
Perhaps at last the leftist environmentalists may no longer be able to control the conversation. Pinwheels and sunbeams don’t cut it.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.