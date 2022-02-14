Letter: Re: Closing the Border to Killer Drugs (2/8/22, Jay Ambrose)

Re: the Feb. 9 article "Closing the border to killer drugs"
As a retired school administrator who has dealt with fallout from drug use and overdoses in my community, nothing would please me more than to completely stop the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into our country. Considering the complexity of our schizophrenic trade policies with China, the 1,954 mile-length US-Mexico border and what it takes to police its incredibly rugged terrain, we must address more than the supply side of this equation. Until we have a comprehensive approach to poverty, healthcare, and prison reform, Americans will continue to self-medicate and feed their addictions with whatever is easily accessible. The demand will continue to exist, no matter what penalties are applied. And while we mourn those 100,000 lives lost to the illicit drugs cited by Mr. Ambrose, we should also bear in mind the 95,000 lost each year to alcohol; and another 480,000 to tobacco, both LEGAL drugs leading to lifelong addictions.
Jennifer Prileson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.