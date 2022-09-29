Letter: RE: C'mon Jerome

I'm sorry that Jon Langione missed the day they talked about the effect of interest rates on the economy. In general, interest rates affect consumption. Higher interest rates discourage spending reducing demand. Lower interest rates encourage spending, increasing demand. When demand exceeds supply, prices increase. The increased prices discourage consumption and encourage increased supply. During the height of the pandemic, there was concern that demand would decrease substantially, causing a recession, so interest rates were dropped to encourage consumption. But, the pandemic also caused supply side issues, making goods more scarce, thus increasing prices. The Fed's interest rate hikes are an attempt to decrease spending, decreasing demand, such that demand balances supply reducing price increases. With system delays (interest rates affect future purchases and it takes time to build a factory to increase supply), it is difficult to adjust interest rates to achieve the target 2% inflation without overshooting the target.
Harold Hallikainen
East side
