Letter: Re: Companies have become too big to fail

Capitalism is similar to the board game Monopoly, where contestants seek to win by getting the most money, without regard to ethical considerations. Every century or so, large companies must be broken up to allow the free market to properly function. Monopoly laws and antitrust legislation are two ways to combat this problem. Unfortunately, the judicial branch of government does not enforce these laws strenuously, because large companies oppose them. These organizations reason that they dampen the growth of the economy, but they actually enhance competition. The companies employ lobbyists to represent their special interests, without considering the society as a whole. This is the root of many of our problems in this country. The only answer lies in a "true" reform of our government; to eliminate redundant agencies, and wasteful government spending that benefits special interests. This is not an unprecedented problem; at the beginning of the 20th century, five families controlled most of the wealth in the United States.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.