Letter: Re: "'Comportment' test will matter but it shouldn't" 3/11/20

I take issue with the contention that the 45th administration has had notable economic and international successes.
I hope that the increase in Dow Jones is not being equated with economic success. All it measures is whether large stock traders have confidence that the companies will attain their estimated earnings. According to the US Census Bureau, income inequality has increased--52% of all income was earned by the top 20% of all earners. The US has the highest level of income inequality among the G7 countries (per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).
As to international success, it is clear that the 45th favors autocrats, oligarchs and dictators over our allies. Putin (soon to be president for life), Xi and Kim have all been playing his narcissistic personality and his ignorance of history to take advantage of our country.
I hope whoever becomes 46 will make America great again like it was in 2015.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
