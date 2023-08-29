I find it interesting that anytime a criticism of the Biden Administration regarding the shameful plight our country, your readers bring up the villain fascist Trump and how he and his administration are the reason for all of our present ills. My simple question is what has the great savior Biden and his administration done to address our current problems. My view is very little but to spend unheard of amounts of taxpayer money and forgive legitimate loans. I see no real evidence that the Administration gives a hoot about problems such as inflation, education, or the border. The Dems seem to be quite satisfied with the present disgraceful and unprecedented condition of our country for reasons I cannot comprehend. Although I cannot condone Trump for some of his actions, I can certainly condemn Biden and his administration for allowing our country to sink to a disgraceful state with no obvious concern, let alone action, for where we are headed.