 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: Consequence for Behavior

  • Comments

I agree there should be consequences, but this letter writer is woefully ignorant (Trump’s boxes held declassified documents. Last month he offered to let them see what he has) but makes a pass on the following:

1. How about the 30 million documents Obama has sitting in a warehouse?

2. How about Hunter Biden’s laptop that the FBI refuse’s to investigate?

3. How about “the Big Guy” getting a 10% kickback from China?

4. How about Hillary’s personal home server containing CLASSIFIED documents?

5. How about Hillary’s 33,000 “bleached” emails? What was SHE hiding?

6. How about the FISA report, Steele Dossier, and Russian collusion that were proven to be false?

7. How about the $50 mil in damages from the riots and lives lost, yet Kamala participated in collecting funds for those arrested?

People are also reading…

8. What about the BILLIONS of dollars of equipment left in Afghanistan and the people left behind?

When will we see the consequences for these corrupt and illegal behaviors?

Linda Schaub

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News