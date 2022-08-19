Letter: Re: Consequence for Behavior

I agree there should be consequences, but this letter writer is woefully ignorant (Trump’s boxes held declassified documents. Last month he offered to let them see what he has) but makes a pass on the following:

1. How about the 30 million documents Obama has sitting in a warehouse?

2. How about Hunter Biden’s laptop that the FBI refuse’s to investigate?

3. How about “the Big Guy” getting a 10% kickback from China?

4. How about Hillary’s personal home server containing CLASSIFIED documents?

5. How about Hillary’s 33,000 “bleached” emails? What was SHE hiding?

6. How about the FISA report, Steele Dossier, and Russian collusion that were proven to be false?

7. How about the $50 mil in damages from the riots and lives lost, yet Kamala participated in collecting funds for those arrested?

8. What about the BILLIONS of dollars of equipment left in Afghanistan and the people left behind?

When will we see the consequences for these corrupt and illegal behaviors?

Linda Schaub

Southeast side