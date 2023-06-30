This was another in a long line of one-sided articles in this paper on the subject of medical treatment for gender dysphoria. There was not one mention in the article about how many countries in Europe are changing their views and laws concerning this treatment. Sweden, Finland, Norway and the UK are back-tracking on hormone treatment and surgery for minors. If the AZ Daily Star wants to honestly report on this issue, I would expect them to also publish articles and opinions (from prominent papers such as the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post) that present counter perspectives. And any reader who claims to be informed on this topic should do research, looking for opposing views.