Letter: Re: COVID spread "uncontrolled" in Tucson schools

Vaccines should be fully approved by the FDA
If it is reasonable for the CDC to recommend booster shots for the most vulnerable Americans, then it is time for the FDA to fully approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines immediately, allowing all children who want to attend school in person to be vaccinated.
To expect a young child to wear a mask diligently throughout a school day is ludicrous. We should ask ourselves whether we would have a worn a mask all the time while we were in kindergarten or grade school. While a mask mandate sounds plausible to many, it would probably be unenforceable in practice.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.