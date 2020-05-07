Letter: RE: “Cure is worse than the virus”: Hundreds protest in Phoenix against closure orders

Perhaps the “Cure is worse” protesters around the country should sign contracts agreeing to the following: if they contract COVID-19, neither they nor any members of their families will seek medical attention; they will have access only to sharply reduced amounts of essential products such as toilet paper and cleansers; and when their stimulus checks arrive, they will return them. In that way, they will avoid benefitting from the fact that, as another protester claims, “...the media has overblown the true virus issue,” and they will not jeopardize scarce resources for those who, through a real sense of patriotism that doesn’t go out in red, white and blue regalia, are doing their part to defeat this virus by staying at home, or by showing up at their front line jobs as first responders, medical workers and grocery workers (who are being put at greater risk by protesters defying scientific and medical recommendations.)
Kathy Simolaris
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
