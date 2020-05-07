Letter: RE: “Cure is worse than the virus”: Hundreds protest in Phoenix against closure orders
View Comments

Letter: RE: “Cure is worse than the virus”: Hundreds protest in Phoenix against closure orders

Perhaps the “Cure is worse” protesters around the country should sign contracts agreeing to the following: if they contract COVID-19, neither they nor any members of their families will seek medical attention; they will have access only to sharply reduced amounts of essential products such as toilet paper and cleansers; and when their stimulus checks arrive, they will return them. In that way, they will avoid benefitting from the fact that, as another protester claims, “...the media has overblown the true virus issue,” and they will not jeopardize scarce resources for those who, through a real sense of patriotism that doesn’t go out in red, white and blue regalia, are doing their part to defeat this virus by staying at home, or by showing up at their front line jobs as first responders, medical workers and grocery workers (who are being put at greater risk by protesters defying scientific and medical recommendations.)

Kathy Simolaris

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News