Letter: Re: "Dangerous mindset consumes our big cities."

Re: “Dangerous mindset consumes our big cities.”
The writer contends that the demonstrators in the big cities believe that “the law does not apply to them.” He has either forgotten or never watched the video of the murder of George Floyd who's life was slowly snuffed out over a period of over eight minutes by four policemen who thought that the “law did not apply to them.” If the focus of their demonstrations has shifted, it is in response to federal troops with no identification sent to Portland without invitation by a president and attorney general who think that “the law does not apply to them.” The people in Portland are protesting police who murder and federal troops who use tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters to create a scene of lawlessness. How does the writer conclude that these people are there really because they want “Something for nothing?” I see no connection.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
