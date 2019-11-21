Re: the Nov. 15 letter "DC needs to get on with governing."
This game our elected officials are playing in Washington is just a waste of time and money. It distresses me to think of the money spent on this political witch hunt while there are veterans without homes, infrastructure that needs updating, healthcare issues to be addressed, etc. Democrats have not shown our president the respect he deserves. Like it or not, Donald Trump is our president and as such, he should be given the respect he deserves. What troubles me most is the kind of message they are sending our youth. We don't respect the president, so you don't have to show respect to those whom you should. Is that what we really want the youth of today to think? It's time for the Legislature to get back to the business they were elected to do and let the voters decide whether or not to remove the president in the next election.
Debra Jackley
Midtown
