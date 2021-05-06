Letter: Re-defining Bipartisan.

Bipartisan support for a bill in Congress should mean that the majority of Republicans and Democrats in the Country support the law. Just because Republican legislators ignore the majority of Republican voters does not mean that the law should not be called Bipartisan.
There are many examples. Regarding Voting laws: 59% of Republicans support making Election Day a national holiday. Regarding Guns: 70% of Republicans support background checks at gun shows and 55% support allowing people convicted of felonies to vote after they served their term. Regarding marijuana: 55% of Republicans believe that marijuana should be made legal. These numbers are from the highly respected Pew Research Center.
There is Bipartisan support for all of these issues. Republican Senators and Representatives vote against their party when they maintain a party-line vote against everything the Democrats propose. Our Congress needs to show it can be Bipartisan. Republicans vote with your party.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.