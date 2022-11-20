 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: Democrats’ risky bet on GOP election deniers paid off

Re: the Nov. 13 article "Democrats' risky bet on GOP election deniers paid off."

There is far too much money in politics. The Supreme Court’s disastrous 2010 Citizens United decision will probably lead to the end of our Representative Republic.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said that “American people saw that democracy was at risk” and voted accordingly. But by Democrats putting forth money in primaries for unelectable Republican opponents (to run against them in the general election) a one-party state is still very much a threat.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

