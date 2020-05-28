Letter: Re: Dems can do better than Biden

Re: the May 26 letter "Dems can do better than Biden."
I suggest the letter writer substitute the Republican Party and Trump
for the Democratic Party and Obama/Biden. Trump reveres dictators and goes around the world bashing Americans and our allies. Trump targets anyone who disagrees with him and contradicts scientists on a daily basis. He has hired his children with no political experience to "guide" him through the pandemic and world affairs.
I believe and hope that the Republicans would find a more patriotic, loyal and above all honest individual to represent the party rather than Trump and his family.
Jean Getek
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!