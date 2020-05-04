Letter: RE: Dems in bind as GOP attacks Biden's alleged sexual assault
Letter: RE: Dems in bind as GOP attacks Biden's alleged sexual assault

I am heartened yet surprised to see that this important story has finally found its way to the front page of the Star. The headline speaks volumes and the article does not disappoint.

Biden and Democrats are sympathetically portrayed as challenged by this awkward situation while reported GOP “attacks” are misdirected. Republican ire is primarily targeted at the left wing media for sweeping this story under the partisan rug for the past five weeks. The Sleepy Joes will come and go, but systemic news bias is far more important.

Republicans are actually the ones in a bind since we categorically reject the Democrat’s “believe all women” mantra and advocate for due process for all under the law. We will not be engaging in the witch-hunt style hysteria that Justice Kavanaugh was forced to endure.

We prefer to sit back, enjoy and watch you folks sort this out for yourselves. Donald, please past the popcorn.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

