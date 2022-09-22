Letter: Re: "Department of Un-Justice"

Hard to believe the writer is a “non-supporter of Donald Trump” when everything he mentions reads like a Trump script. Regardless, I implore all who have read his letter to research everything he mentions - from the tenuous connection between violent crime and the reformed bail system, the 80-year-old man who exceeded self-defense when he shot in the back and ultimately killed a fleeing woman; the significant differences between the Trump and Clinton situations; the virtual non-existence of defunded police departments; and the myth of the “Hunter Biden cover-up.” Also, as the writer agonizes over violence, does he have the same attitude toward the savage mob that desecrated the United States Capitol over Trump’s shameful Big Lie?
And finally, the ludicrous notion that the FBI’s necessary use of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was to “embarrass Trump’s future run for the presidency.” Utter nonsense. Justice will be served when 45 is called to account for his endless egregious acts.
Hope Gastelum
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.