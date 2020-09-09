 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Double standard for Trump
My fellow letter writer wonders what the fuss is about concerning Trump’s responsibility for COVID. Trump’s justifiably being saddled with the 180,000 deaths from COVID to date because, instead of crafting a solid governmental solution, he politicized the issue, instead of working collaboratively with the scientific community, he took the podium and shared his own “gut” scientific advice. Instead of working the long tail of this issue he decided that testing, itself, is the problem. Had he vigorously and practically dove into helping the country manage the pandemic to its lowest impact he would, rightly, be given high marks. He didn’t make that choice. He didn’t make that choice because he is not capable. He had a crisis to manage, he failed, and more people died than would have otherwise and more people suffered economically than would have otherwise.

Ted Ranney

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

