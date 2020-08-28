Letter: Re-elect Trump?

Give me one sound reason to re-elect this President, who confessed publicy to the Federal felony of soliciting a bribe, which is supposed to get any Executive Officer thrown out of office and into Federal court. The very words he cites as "perfect" in his Memorandum of Call are a near quote for the defintion of the crime in 18 USC 201(b). Sorry, Senator Alexander, it was bribery, exactly so, under current Federal law. As for Trump's accomplishments, they are like his buildings - appropriated from others and stamped as his by him. He did not actually build any of those places he says he owns, but he does, contractually, operate them, so it is unconstitutional for the Treasury to pay the Trump Organization for housing the Presidential entourage at them, which this Treasury does anyway. He appoints "foxes to watch chickens" throught the executive agencies. His buddy interferes with postal service (a crime) to "save money" (and screw up mail voting.) Are you kidding? Trump, again? You crazy?
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
