Letter: Re: Election keeps principles, even with president making claims

Freedom to vote for your choice of candidate is the cornerstone of any true democracy. To root out unethical behavior, we should require that every state follows the same guidelines for all elections. All votes should be tallied before a candidate is declared victorious in a state. Voters would more readily accept results of the winner in an election without any chance of impropriety.
Victor Panizzon
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
