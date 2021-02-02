 Skip to main content
Letter: Re-election of Trump
Who am I? Why would I write this letter? I am a registered Republican that is opposed to liberal spending. I did not vote for Trump. I am in favor of impeaching Trump, but opposed to a life ban on running for that office. The American voter should decide who can run for president, not politicians.

Trump has done serious damage to the GOP but we can not take away the right of the voter to keep him from doing more even though I have come to seriously doubt the ability of the voter selection process. Maybe the voter needs to learn the hard way.

Michael Ullery

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

