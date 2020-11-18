Letter: Re: Emphasis on identity politics holding back Democratic Party

How to determine that a person needs to take a beginner class in economics? Its simple. Just ask them if they are in favor in passing a law requiring an increase in the Minimum Wage.
If they answer yes, off to Economics 101. Hopefully they will learn that there exist the Law of Supply and Demand. They might be surprised, but that law also applies to labor. Thus an increase in the Minimum Wage will decrease the number of jobs available.
On top of that, it will be the people with little experience and skills that will find it harder to find jobs.
So if Kalman R. Hettleman wants to help, raising the Minimum Wage is the last thing one should do. So it looks like Hettleman needs to sign up for an introductory class in economics. Maybe University of Arizona, I hear that it has a great economics program.
Saul Rackauskas
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
