Letter: Re: Essential or non-essential businesses

Currently, the definition of what is a essential or non-essential business is arbitrary to every governor. Every business is essential to its owner and staff, they make our economy strong. To let governors decide which businesses are essential gives them a way to reward their constituents while penalizing all others. An essential business should be one that employs guidelines (social distancing, etc.) that can protect its employees and patrons.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
