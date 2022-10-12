Letter: RE: EVs during power outages

The author is concerned about electrified emergency vehicles immobilized in a climate emergency. This is about our cars and trucks, not for example fire engines.

Politicians can be taken to task for playing politics with the threat of global warming. Granting tax credits to EV automakers who don’t include ‘bidirectional charging’ (BC), the ability to supply electricity to your home in a power outage (think Ford’s Lightning and, hopefully, others to come), may be good politics. But it undermines efforts to shift to renewable energy ASAP.

EV batteries can be used to store huge amounts of renewable energy now going unused for lack of storage capabilities. Now and for some time to come, the ability to produce those batteries is severely resource-constrained. Making the fullest possible use of them to expedite the transition to renewable energy, power our vehicles, and provide electricity in climate emergencies is a no-brainer. Just ask residents of California or Texas..

Steven Lesh

East side