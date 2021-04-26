 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Ex-President Trump will be Vindicated
Letter: Re: Ex-President Trump will be Vindicated

Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."

In regards to this letter, to call any military member a “puppet of the state” is to do a disservice to that military member; as, when we don the military uniform of that particular service we not only wear that particular uniform but agree to the duties and responsibilities of that service. When we accept the oath, we agree to surrender certain freedoms in exchange for specific responsibilities and duties – some that may require life and limb – we do not get to pick and choose our duties..

While I agree to the importance of God in our lives, He/She has granted us the privilege to make and learn from our mistakes which I feel among them was the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. How God can be evoked in the same paragraph as Mr. Trump is a mystery to me since Mr. Trump is the antithesis of every virtue and good work of the Divine Creator.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

