Letter: Re: "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated"
Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."

In response to the above opinion, the attitude that it isn't logical for military to be required to get the Covid vaccine has two main problems.

First, our military's job is to keep our citizens safe. If they are spreading a deadly disease (which they very well could be unaware of), we are not safe. They could be killing us.

Secondly, who has a right to tell us what to do with our bodies? In 1970 I was required by International Harvestor Company to get a smallpox vaccine. Sure, I could have refused, but I wouldn't have been given the job. My father had polio in the Navy during W.W. 2 and he sure wishes a polio vaccine had been developed. I spent 17 days on a ventilator in March 2020 and would have gladly taken a vaccine to prevent almost dying. When my husband entered the Navy, he was required to get many vaccines.

So why now, with our new deadly virus, are vaccines suddenly a bad idea?

Constance Amspaugh

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

