Letter: Re: Facebook's algorithms are too big to fix
Letter: Re: Facebook's algorithms are too big to fix

Re: the Oct. 12 article "Facebook's algorithms are too big to fix."

I don't use Facebook and see Mark Zuckerberg as a modern day version of the "Robber Barons" of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Dubbed "Malefactors of great wealth" by President Theodore Roosevelt the robber barons were largely reined in by the Sherman and Clayton Antitrust Acts. Clearly those laws are no longer adequate to regulate tech giants like Facebook.

Author Cathy O'Neil acknowledges that the limited monitoring she proposes is far from perfect but just might be "a foot in the door" toward holding big tech accountable. We can only hope.

It's a sad commentary when one of the world's richest men remains focused on getting richer rather than making Facebook more transparent and accountable. Wouldn't it be nice if the Zuckerbergs of this world would do the right thing without being forced to by law.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

