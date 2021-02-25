 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: Fitzimmons' Memorial "If America had Followed Science"
Letter: RE: Fitzimmons' Memorial "If America had Followed Science"

Apparently Fitzimmons cannot see the irony of his insipid cartoon published on February 25th. In it, he depicts Uncle Sam bowing before a memorial which clumsily states "Here rests in eternal shame the unknown outcome if America had Followed Science."

Hello? Millions upon millions of Americans are eagerly following "science" and taking part in a grand experiment on their bodies and future health with vaccines that are only now being tested, with themselves as lab rats. All this with no safety approval(only emergency authorization) from ANY health agency, and zero recourse should they become injured or die.

If that's not following science, frighteningly, blindly or otherwise, I don't know what is. Perhaps in a few years Fitzimmons can draw another cartoon to memorialize those who willingly volunteered themselves as crash dummies for big pharma.

Richard C Peddy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

