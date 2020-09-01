Letter: Re: Fitzsimmons cartoon, "Make America a Democracy Again"

As James Madison said in Federalist #10, democracies “…have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property;…” That’s why the founders created a republic, not a democracy. Their purpose was to secure individual rights; to that end they created a constitution designed to prevent tyrannical majorities from violating the rights to life, liberty and property.
The theme of the Democratic convention was that voting should be unrestricted; they want people with no ‘skin in the game’ to be able to vote on anything, including people’s individual rights. It’s a straightforward attempt to destroy what the founders created; a constitutional republic that has created more liberty and prosperity than any invention in the history of mankind. Those who want more democracy are trying to turn America into something our founding fathers would despise!
Jeffrey Kiviat
West side
