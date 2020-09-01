 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Fitzsimmons cartoon, "Make America a Democracy Again"
View Comments

Letter: Re: Fitzsimmons cartoon, "Make America a Democracy Again"

As James Madison said in Federalist #10, democracies “…have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property;…” That’s why the founders created a republic, not a democracy. Their purpose was to secure individual rights; to that end they created a constitution designed to prevent tyrannical majorities from violating the rights to life, liberty and property.

The theme of the Democratic convention was that voting should be unrestricted; they want people with no ‘skin in the game’ to be able to vote on anything, including people’s individual rights. It’s a straightforward attempt to destroy what the founders created; a constitutional republic that has created more liberty and prosperity than any invention in the history of mankind. Those who want more democracy are trying to turn America into something our founding fathers would despise!

Jeffrey Kiviat

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News