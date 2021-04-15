 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: For The People Act is Unconstitutional.
Letter: Re: For The People Act is Unconstitutional.

The writer should refer to the Constitution before declaring something unconstitional because some politician or cable news show says so. I refer him to Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution: "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.". The late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York put it best: "You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.'

Peggy Sims

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

