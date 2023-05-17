Did everyone read the 5/13 AZ. Daily Star opinion about the long list of Joe Biden's accomplishments 'for the people' of this great country?! The most important ones for me were for the protection of social security, Medicare, voting rights, heath care access, pubic schooling, & the right for women to have safe health care.

The one thing that the writer did not mention is perhaps the most important one! Joe Biden is an accomplished and decent human being!! I pray daily for him and for his teams to have all the support they need. He has my vote! You go Joe (with my blessing)!