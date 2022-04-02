Letter: RE: Free Speech Problem and Invented Crisis

Re: the March 27 article "'Free speech problem' an invented crisis."
In his piece about complaints against "cancel culture," Leonard Pitts omitted the most important issue about protection of free speech: our First Amendment does not establish "freedom of speech" for individuals. Rather, it only prevents Congress from passing laws that restrict free speech. The Amendment reads, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech...."
This amendment has been grossly misinterpreted by many Americans. Any private entity has the right to limit speech as it sees fit. Ironically, those citizens who rail the most about our Constitution often prove that they have never read it.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
