Letter: Re: Front page of 2/25/2020 AZ. Daily Star:

While I applaud the Daily Star’s attempt for balance by placing side by side articles entitled: ‘At March for Life, Trump pledges his loyalty to anti-abortion cause’ and ‘Democrats: Trump dangerous; if not removed, he’ll betray again’, what caught my attention was the in tandem message that Trump’s support for life is indication he’s dangerous.

I suspect this wasn’t the intent of the paper though it is their position isn’t it?

Geoffrey Fox

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

