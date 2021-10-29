 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Greed toxic to democracy
Letter: Re: Greed toxic to democracy

Re: letter "greed toxic to democracy".

Benefits "deserved" by the working poor from our government is the mindset of educated socialists who believe in "rights" of individuals who do poor planning. Whatever happened to personal responsibility? Government benefits do not add to democracy but takes away from it

Why should taxpayers support people who have families they can't support? Why should people pay for people to go to college for degrees in irrelevant subjects?

What makes this country great is that ANYONE may become wealthy. Class lines may be crossed. Sometimes it does take a little greed to become successful.

The author also mentioned the wasteful spending by billionaires. She avoids mentioning the charities and foundations of the billionaires that help people around the world.

Where do you think all the food in food banks come from? Grocery stores donate it

Yes, the rich do pay their " fair share".

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

