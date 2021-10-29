Letter: Re: Greed toxic to democracy

Re: letter "greed toxic to democracy".
Benefits "deserved" by the working poor from our government is the mindset of educated socialists who believe in "rights" of individuals who do poor planning. Whatever happened to personal responsibility? Government benefits do not add to democracy but takes away from it
Why should taxpayers support people who have families they can't support? Why should people pay for people to go to college for degrees in irrelevant subjects?
What makes this country great is that ANYONE may become wealthy. Class lines may be crossed. Sometimes it does take a little greed to become successful.
The author also mentioned the wasteful spending by billionaires. She avoids mentioning the charities and foundations of the billionaires that help people around the world.
Where do you think all the food in food banks come from? Grocery stores donate it
Yes, the rich do pay their " fair share".
Thomas Wenzel
East side
