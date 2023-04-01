Regarding the 3/24 column about gun violence, my response is, -so now 'good guys' should have guns, & every U.S. citizen should be 'required' to own a gun! May I sadly remind this writer that he should work in the field of mental health for a couple years. Try going into the home of a person reported to us about seeing bears and owning a gun. When the mother of this teacher called, we made an emergency visit to confirm the paranoia, leave an Rx for an antipsychotic as well as the business card of the nearby community mental health clinic.