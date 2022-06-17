Letter: Re: Guns for Protection Letter

The letter writer promotes the myth that the founders wrote the Second Amendment to ensure the right of citizens to overthrow the government and provide for personal protection. If he had read the US Constitution he would no that nothing is further from the truth.

The Second Amendment mentions neither function, only the need for a well-regulated militia. It states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution states that the function of militias is “To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, SUPPRESS INSURECTIONS and repel Invasions.” (Emphasis mine.)

Our uneducated gun advocates and so-called “originalist” SCOTUS have distorted the interpretation of the Second Amendment to the extent that it is barely recognizable.

