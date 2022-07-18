 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: Hal Hill’s letter complaining about Amazon Prime Day

Are you kidding?

First, when I shop for something I can find a huge variety. If I need a new nozzle for my watering hose, I don’t have to settle for one of the three at my local hardware store. Amazon will have a hundred.

Second, I don’t have to drive to the hardware store, searching for what I want. Fuel is too expensive.

Third, the purchase may be the lowest cost compared to local.

Fourth, as a Prime member I paid $139 this year for membership. And I received $241.98 in credits this year for my purchases.

And fifth, Amazon contributes to a charity of my choice. So far the donated amount has risen to $36.02. Amazon has donated $16,773.24 to my chosen charity, $355,928,260.82 to all US charities, and $403,030,279.00 to all worldwide charities.

Oh, and I forgot—shipping is always free for Prime members. This all by itself could pay for your membership.

Jim Nickerson

Green Valley

