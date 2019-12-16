The writer demands that Sen. Martha McSally vote to convict the sitting president of whatever charges that the House has concocted and if she doesn’t, it’s adios amiga.
While I actually don’t believe in single-vote litmus tests by either party, the Star, to their credit, is intent to give equal space to the other side; so this is it. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema should pack her bags and go home if she votes to convict Trump. Arrivederci amica .
Perhaps I should bolster my response with colorful language, since the letter author labeled the president as a “two-bit grafter conman” on the day that he is getting the Democrats to release the hostage USMCA treaty and is nailing down the phase one China trade deal. Should we assume that Trump has conned Mexico, Canada and China? Sayonara letter submitter.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.