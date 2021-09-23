 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: In pocket-phone age, why do we feel less connected?
Re: the Sept. 22 article "In pocket-phone age, why do we feel less connected?."

What the article says is so true. It's not just nostalgia for geezers. It's really true that the effort needed for communications made them more deeply felt. Here ate a couple of other thoughts:

First, we weren't tied to the phone on the wall. In more-recent times -- when we weren't required to buy everything from the (only) telephone company -- you could get an extra long curly cord that let you walk around the room, or even around several rooms, dangling the cord behind you (which always got tangled up into a blob as you hung up the phone). And extension phones in other rooms... remember leaving one phone, picking up an extension in another room, then going back to hang up the first phone?

Second, folks who aren't familiar with the joy of receiving a paper letter might try it. There's something special about holding paper in your hand that the other person has created for you.

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

