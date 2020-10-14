Letter: RE independent Trump Voter

In a letter on Oct. 3 a registered Independent supports Trump because Trump is a non-politician preventing Republicans and Democrats from "driving the country off the cliff". What cliff is that? As an Independent of over 40 years of voting I see Trump driving us over the "deficit cliff" with his tax reform and inept handling of the pandemic. I see him driving us off the "constitutional cliff " by ignoring or violating articles of our constitution. He is pushing us off the "cliff of unification" by promoting policies of division in our population. We are headed to the "cliff of totalitarianism" by his refusing to accept the election results if he loses. These are only some of the "cliffs" we are headed towards under Trumps leadership. No truly independent voter could support Trump as he drives us toward so many dangerous cliffs.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
