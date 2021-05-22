Letter: Re: Independents are part of the problem

I would like to preface this letter by writing that Jonah Goldberg is one my favorite columnists. However, I disagree with his opinion that Independents "are part of the problem". How can you belong to any party that you find morally bankrupt? A friend of mine once told me that everyone should choose a candidate of their choice, regardless if they are a member of either major political party. This vote would express your displeasure with the choice of major party candidates. Some might say that your vote was wasted, but they are not believing that we live in a true democracy.
The growing number of Independents is a sign for the need of another party to emerge. History tells us that political parties have been formed before. If there was an alternative to the major political parties, then there would be a real choice of candidates for voters.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.