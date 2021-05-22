 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Independents are part of the problem
View Comments

Letter: Re: Independents are part of the problem

  • Comments

I would like to preface this letter by writing that Jonah Goldberg is one my favorite columnists. However, I disagree with his opinion that Independents "are part of the problem". How can you belong to any party that you find morally bankrupt? A friend of mine once told me that everyone should choose a candidate of their choice, regardless if they are a member of either major political party. This vote would express your displeasure with the choice of major party candidates. Some might say that your vote was wasted, but they are not believing that we live in a true democracy.

The growing number of Independents is a sign for the need of another party to emerge. History tells us that political parties have been formed before. If there was an alternative to the major political parties, then there would be a real choice of candidates for voters.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News