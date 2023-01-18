 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: RE: Individual and corporate taxes

I thank the writer who accurately addressed the difference between individual and corporate income taxes but he was too polite so I will be blunt.

America is economically composed only of its tax-paying citizens, so why should we tax anything else at the federal level? Eliminate corporate taxes. Many thousands of tax attorneys, corporate CPAs, and IRS employees will be excess baggage. U.S. corporations, while deprived of writing off their three-martini lunches will be more competitive internationally and their CEOs can expect a huge tax bill shocker.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

