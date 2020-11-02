Letter: Re-inventing the GOP

I hope the GOP can recover from the Trump infection. I voted for Republican Eisenhower, who believed in infrastructure investment. I voted for Republican Nixon, who believed in conservation of nature (creating the EPA). I voted for Reagan, who disappointed me by becoming mean-spirited (busting unions) and economically irresponsible (his “trickle-down” policy caused the US to change from being a lending nation to a borrowing nation). The Republicans since Reagan have grown evermore neglectful of the working class while favoring the investor class. If America survives Trump I hope the GOP can re-invent itself by remembering what used to be its core values: fiscal responsibility (balanced budgets), emphasis on equal opportunities (not equal outcomes), conservation of nature (regulating businesses), infrastructure investment, and high taxes for the wealthy. Until then I’ll be voting for Democrats.
Bruce Gary
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!