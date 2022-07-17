Letter: RE: Judge: Arizona's 'personhood' abortion law vague, 'anyone's guess'

Let's see what the US Constitution has to say about who is accorded legal rights of citizenship in the United States. The 14th Amendment states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."