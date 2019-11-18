I would advise Judy to first watch FOX and listen to Rush, and Mark Levin to find out what in fact is happening before jumping to false conclusions. If she were as conversant as she implies about those sources she couldn’t be saying those things. Her letter reveals her ignorance about those commentators and their shows.
As for the public testimony this week we still did not find out what the charges are. And the silence was deafening when Taylor and Kent were embarrassingly unable to answer that very question when asked directly by Rep. Jordon. Judy certainly must have seen and heard that rather unusual moment, so perhaps she can explain why her suggested news sources avoided any mention of this exchange this past 24 hours.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
