Letter: Re: July 10 letter “Step up, AZ legislators”

What!? Where to begin when addressing such a flagrant call to totalitarian government? Perhaps, through his confused analysis, this writer felt he had actually advocated for greater freedom while failing to recognize how thoroughly the constitution would be violated.

So, I’m now to be prosecuted for merely researching anything objectionable on the assumption that my intention is to act on my findings objectionably and, therefore, at the least, I need to be on some registry somewhere. Aside from discarding a little thing called freedom of speech, this is nothing short of cyber book-burning. Reflect for a moment on how open-ended this suggestion is without considering which topics might be deemed offensive. Such a template, if ever legislated, would serve as the ultimate Orwellian tool for dismantling every obstacle imaginable to the establishment of an autocracy in America; a true Trumpian dream, whose voice, by the way, is the one you hear cheering from the background.